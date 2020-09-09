Indrajit Chakraborty seeks justice for Rhea Chakraborty: No father can bear injustice on his daughter, I should die

New Delhi: Rhea Chakraborty's father Indrajit Chakraborty, in a series of tweets, has expressed his disappointment on the arrest of his daughter. Rhea was arrested on Tuesday in connection with a drugs case linked to actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death, whom she was dating. Indrajit Chakraborty is seeking justice for Rhea on social media and said, "No father can bear injustice on his daughter. I should die."

He also expressed that the entire country wants to see Rhea in jail without any proof.

Rhea has been sent to judicial custody till September 22 by a local court after bail plea was rejected. Of which, her father said, "Rhea Chakraborty bail rejected. Next act likely in sessions court on Thursday."

Rhea Chakraborty bail rejected. Next act likely in sessions court on Thursday! . #JusticeForRhea — Indrajit Chakraborty (@IndrajitChakra) September 8, 2020

Meanwhile, Indrajit Chakraborty also shared the patriarchy quote which the Bollywood celebs are using to seek justice for Rhea.

Roses are red

Violets are blue

Let’s smash the patriarchy

Me and you.#JusticeForRhea Story of a helpless father https://t.co/qPr2Hikwd0 — Indrajit Chakraborty (@IndrajitChakra) September 8, 2020

On the entire drugs conspiracy case, Indrajit Chakraborty said that if Sushant was alive, he would have been the prime accused.

He tweeted, "So here is most inconvenient truth: If NCB case stands in court,then Sushant if he was alive would have been prime accused as a consumer, procurer and financier of drugs! So much for Justice for SSR: this is what the campaign has done: a fine actor's legacy tied to drug abuse!"

So here is most inconvenient truth: if NCB case stands in court,then Sushant if he was alive would have been prime accused as a consumer, procurer and financier of drugs! So much for Justice for SSR: this is what the campaign has done: a fine actor’s legacy tied to drug abuse! — Indrajit Chakraborty (@IndrajitChakra) September 8, 2020

I knew Sushant very well.... He will be very sad today#JusticeForSSR & #JusticeForRhea — Indrajit Chakraborty (@IndrajitChakra) September 8, 2020

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has claimed that Rhea was an "active member" of a drugs syndicate and procured drugs for Sushant. "Rhea has been arrested under sections 27A, 21, 22, 29 and 28 of NDPS," said K P S Malhotra, Deputy Director of NCB.

Various angles surrounding the death of Sushant are being probed by three federal agencies, including the Enforcement Directorate and the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

Rhea has been accused of abetment to suicide in connection with Sushant's death which the CBI is probing, and a related money laundering case being probed by the ED.