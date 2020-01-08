Inside Bipasha Basu's birthday-special vacation in Maldives with Karan Singh Grover

New Delhi: Actress Bipasha Basu, who celebrated her 41st birthday in Maldives on Tuesday, gave us a sneak peek of how she spent her special day with actor husband Karan Singh Grover. The villa at which the couple is staying surprised Bipasha by decorating her room with balloons, cake and other props. The hashtag 'Monkey Love', which is used by Bipasha and Karan to describe their relationship, was also written on their bed by flower petals.

"Walked into our villa to find this surprise for my birthday," Bipasha posted while sharing how the decor looked like.

Take a look:

Bipasha also shared a thank you note for Karan, which she described as "Husband appreciation post.

"Love you and thank you for this awesome holiday and beyond awesome birthday," the actress wrote.

Bipasha and Karan checked into Maldives for New Year and extended their vacation till her birthday.

For his darling wife's birthday, Karan shared a loved-up post for her and wrote, "Wish you a very very very happy birthday my darling sweet little baby bumbi pie monkey princess! May the universe shower you with infinite abundance, joy, love and success!!! Be the bright shining light that you are and shine brighter with every passing day! You are god’s gift to all of us especially me! Thank you so much for being born my love!"

Bipasha and Karan married in April 2016. They fell in love on the sets of their 2015 film 'Alone'.