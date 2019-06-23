close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

World Cup

Blogs

Election News

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
kareena Kapoor saif ali khan

Inside Kareena Kapoor, Karisma and Saif Ali Khan's dreamy London nights

Every other day Karisma Kapoor treats us to fabulous pictures from their vacation and on Sunday, she added more posts to the London-special album. 

Inside Kareena Kapoor, Karisma and Saif Ali Khan&#039;s dreamy London nights
Image Courtesy: Instagram/@therealkarismakapoor

New Delhi: Kareena Kapoor, her husband Saif Ali Khan and sister Karisma are having the time of their lives in London, where they are currently holidaying with their respective families. Though Kareena briefly returned to India due to professional commitments, she's back to the British capital now. 

Every other day Karisma treats us to fabulous pictures from their vacation and on Sunday, she added more posts to the London-special album. 

The Kapoor sisters and Saif appear to have attended a party and they definitely would have had a blast! "Twinning once again," read a caption of one of Karisma's posts.

Here are the photos she posted.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Twinning once again  #balmain #black #sisters #aboutlastnight

A post shared by KK (@therealkarismakapoor) on

 

A few days ago, Karisma shared a picture of them with kids Samiera, Kiaan and Taimur. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

#love

A post shared by KK (@therealkarismakapoor) on

Meanwhile, on the work front, Saif has begun filming 'Jawaani Jaaneman' in London with Alaia Furniturewalla. Kareena, on the other hand, is expected to soon start shooting for 'Hindi Medium 2' with Irrfan Khan in London while Karisma's debut web-series is all set to roll. 

Tags:
kareena Kapoor saif ali khanKareena KarismaKarisma Kapoor
Next
Story

How Sapna Choudhary is breaking the internet again with her dance moves - Watch

Must Watch

PT58S

Zee News Wrap: Watch top news of the day