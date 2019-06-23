Inside Kareena Kapoor, Karisma and Saif Ali Khan's dreamy London nights

New Delhi: Kareena Kapoor, her husband Saif Ali Khan and sister Karisma are having the time of their lives in London, where they are currently holidaying with their respective families. Though Kareena briefly returned to India due to professional commitments, she's back to the British capital now.

Every other day Karisma treats us to fabulous pictures from their vacation and on Sunday, she added more posts to the London-special album.

The Kapoor sisters and Saif appear to have attended a party and they definitely would have had a blast! "Twinning once again," read a caption of one of Karisma's posts.

Here are the photos she posted.

A few days ago, Karisma shared a picture of them with kids Samiera, Kiaan and Taimur.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Saif has begun filming 'Jawaani Jaaneman' in London with Alaia Furniturewalla. Kareena, on the other hand, is expected to soon start shooting for 'Hindi Medium 2' with Irrfan Khan in London while Karisma's debut web-series is all set to roll.