Shilpa Shetty

International Yoga Day: Shilpa Shetty shares simple yoga pose for COVID recovery - Watch

On the International Yoga Day, Bollywood actress and yoga enthusiast Shilpa Shetty Kundra took to Instagram to suggest an asana that helps early recovery from COVID-19.

International Yoga Day: Shilpa Shetty shares simple yoga pose for COVID recovery - Watch
Pic courtesy: Instagram/Shilpa Shetty

New Delhi: Bollywood actress and yoga enthusiast Shilpa Shetty Kundra took to social media on the International Yoga Day on Monday to suggest an asana that helps early recovery from COVID-19.

Shilpa shared a video on Instagram where she is seen performing the Bhramari Pranayama.

"BREATHE... it`s THE most important function that the body performs. Breathing right helps provide oxygen to the organs to perform all the crucial processes, from cognition to digestion to strengthening the immune system. So on World Yoga Day, let`s start by practicing the Bhramari Pranayama," she wrote.

 

Sharing the health benefits of the asana, the actress informed, "It helps generate up to 15 per cent more nitric oxide through the vibrations of the humming sound, Aum. This in turn helps early recovery and healing from COVID-19. Spare a few minutes to focus on your breathing today with the Bhramari Pranayama. It relaxes the mind and lowers stress, while improving concentration and alleviating anxiety. Tag 3 friends who MUST start their day by breathing right... #InternationalYogaDay #WorldYogaDay."

Shilpa, who is a yoga enthusiast, regularly share videos performing different asanas and encouraging fans and followers to try yoga.

