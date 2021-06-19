Raj Kundra-Shilpa Shetty's Punjabi version of 'Money Heist' will leave you in splits! - Watch

New Delhi: Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty's husband Raj Kundra recently took to Instagram to share a hilarious Punjabi rendition of a scene from the popular show 'Money Heist' which will have you rolling on the floor with laughter!

With the help of a face swap app, he superimposed Shilpa's face on Tokyo's character and his own with The Professor. In the video, she says that it's easy to identify a married woman because of her mangalsutra but asks - 'how do you identify a married man?'. To this, he gives a cheeky reply, saying, "By seeing the sorror on his face."

Raj captioned the hilarious video saying, "Finally a Punjabi couple in Money Heist!! Woohoo Bella Ciao, the Punjabi dialogue translates to : Her - when a Indian woman is married you know by her mangalsutra how do you know when a Indian man is married ? He - By seeing the sorrow on his face"

Check out the hilarious video:

Raj Kundra and Shilpa Shetty got married in 2009 and had their first child, son Viaan, in 2012. In 2020, they had their daughter Samisha via surrogacy.

On the work front, Shilpa will be making her comeback on the silver screen almost after a decade. She will be soon seen in the second installment of the popular comedy film, ‘Hungama’, alongside Paresh Rawal. Other than that, she also has Sabbir Khan's Nikamma in the pipeline.