International Yoga Day 2021: History, Significance and importance of 'yoga for well-being!'

New Delhi: An age-old health care and wellness practice for holistic living from our land - Yoga - ensures a balance of mind, body and soul. The seventh International Yoga Day will be celebrated on June 21 this year, spreading awareness about the benefits of practising yoga.

Check out these facts on why including yoga in our daily lives is of utmost importance:

World Yoga Day Theme:

This year’s theme is 'Yoga for well-being' as the world is still reeling under the second wave of the novel coronavirus. From politicians to Bollywood biggies, everyone talks about the benefits of yoga and has also adopted it as a regular practice in their day-to-day lives. Every year a new theme is selected for the special day focussing on the essence of yoga.

History of International Yoga Day:

The International Yoga Day has been celebrated annually on June 21 since 2015, following its inception in the United Nations General Assembly in 2014. It was proposed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his speech at the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) on September 27, 2014.

It is observed on June 21, every year, to spread awareness about the importance and effects of yoga on the health of the people.

The word 'yoga' is derived from Sanskrit which means to join or to unite.

On the occasion of International Yoga Day, let’s talk about the benefits of yoga:

1. Yoga helps in de-stressing and in calming the mind and body.

2. It helps in breathing problems.

3. It also helps in eradicating toxins and impurity from the body.

4. Practicing Bhujangasana helps in many ways, be it stress or fatigue. It also helps in making the skin looking healthier and glowing.

5. Yoga also helps in weight loss and also contributes to anti-ageing.

Significance of Yoga:

According to the United Nations, yoga can also help with COVID-19 anxiety. Yoga is also playing a significant role in the psycho-social care and rehabilitation of COVID patients in quarantine and isolation. It is particularly helpful in allaying their fears and anxiety.

Every year, Prime Minister Narendra Modi along with several other prominent dignitaries used to organise massive events in order to promote and encourage people towards yoga, but since the world witnessed the deadly coronavirus in 2020, PM Modi urged people to observe the day from the confines of their homes due to the coronavirus outbreak.