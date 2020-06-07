Irrfan Khan’s wife Sutapa Sikdar shares pic of tree he planted 4 years ago, says ‘it will always boom’

New Delhi: Irrfan Khan’s wife Sutapa Sikdar celebrated World Environment Day on Friday by sharing two special pictures and remembered the late actor with a heartwarming post. Sutapa posted pictures of a tree Irrfan planted in 2016 in Uttarakhand and wrote on her social media accounts, "What a wonderful gift to get today! Trees will always bloom even after you are gone. Plant trees.”

On World Environment Day in 2016, Irrfan had planted a kachnar tree in Kaladhungi town of Uttarakhand and four years later, it bloomed like this:

Sutapa and her kids Babil and Ayaan have been sharing memories of Irrfan since with special posts. Just recently, Babil explained to his fans Irrfan’s "strange" quality of understanding rain and Sutapa too shared a similar post that said the “rains connect them.”

Babil took to Instagram and shared a throwback picture in which Irrfan is seen feeding a camel and wrote, "He had this strange understanding of rain. I cannot compare it to anything that I have ever experienced. He could only explain it to me through the limits within what words would let him, but there was a connection that I cannot envelop even in the most beautiful language; only the desert could show, oh my god, what the rain did to him."

Sutapa, meanwhile, sharing an old picture of Irrfan swimming in a lake, along with posts on rains, wrote, “Thank you so much I hear you ...yes I know it’s from you to me and it touched my body and soul.. Between the two realms we have the rain connecting us.”

Irrfan died on April 29 after a two-year battle with neuroendocrine tumour. He is survived by Sutapa, Babil and Ayaan.