हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Irrfan Khan

Irrfan Khan wanted to have a daughter, reveals wife Sutapa Sikdar

I feel sad that a girl child got deprived of Irrfan Khan's parenting, Sutapa wrote.

Irrfan Khan wanted to have a daughter, reveals wife Sutapa Sikdar
Image Courtesy: Facebook/@sutapasikdar

Mumbai: On the occasion of Daughters' Day, late actor Irrfan Khan's wife Sutapa Sikdar revealed how the two "desperately" wanted to have a daughter in their life.

"Me and Irrfan wanted to have a daughter so desperately that on my second delivery my doc could not utter the word son and said instead 'congratulations!! healthy child!!' I was disappointed.... yes, I was. That day for us and today, I feel sad that a girl child got deprived of Irrfan's parenting of a girl. Because just giving freedom is not enough to a girl child," Sutapa wrote on her Facebook account.

Along with it, she shared a video of an ad campaign, rooting for a girl child.

"Whatever is happening around makes me say freedom is not about only being vocal it's not about treading on other's freedom only. Let's get up beyond being voyeuristic beyond the so called emancipation and do something more concrete and meaningful for India. There is subtitle but those who are not aware of my mother tongue might not enjoy as much," she added.

Irrfan breathed his last on April 29. He is survived by wife Sutapa, and two sons -- Babil and Ayan.

Tags:
Irrfan KhanSutapa SikdarDaughter's Dayirrfan khan wife sutapa sikdar
Next
Story

Kangana Ranaut on her siblings: We are one consciousness split in three
  • 59,92,532Confirmed
  • 94,503Deaths

Full coverage

  • 2,32,60,775Confirmed
  • 8,05,765Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT1M7S

Congress And NCP 'upset' With Raut-Fadnavis Meet