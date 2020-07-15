Irrfan Khan's son Babil's note to father will melt your heart, says 'wish I could fit in your shoes'

New Delhi: Indian cinema lost a legend in Irrfan Khan. The year 2020 seems to have been a really tough one for Bollywood with actors like Irrfan, Rishi Kapoor, Sushant Singh Rajput leaving this world too soon. Irrfan died on April 29, 2020. He was rushed to Kokilaben hospital due to colon infection a day before.

Irrfan's elder son Babil has been active on social media ever since father's demise and has often posted stuff which brings back a rush of memories. He recently penned a note to his late father which will melt your heart. He has also tagged a few family pictures of Irrfan with wife Sutapa Sikdar and both sons. He wrote:

5 years too much,

And now you’re a stranger

5 years in love,

Pickin straws out the haystack

Flicking through the picket pages

Of the books I never read through.

And that’s just one half of it

The other half is you,

Gleaming through the wicked winter moon,

I wish I could fit in your shoes.

You have gone so far away.

And I’m always just a little too late.

Plucking the strings of my sitar to soothe,

These Monday morning blues

And I carried on like the wayward son,

In the wayward sun,

but I found myself roaming the wastelands.

I was high, when I witnessed my mother cry. I might never win. For,

never will forget me, the unforgivable sin. Blood on her lips, crippled my heart. Pierced my soul like an adamant dart. Ma, my ma, tell me you love me too. Ma, my ma, I would give it all for you. (Yo bro, u know I love you more than life itself. ) @sikdarsutapa

The actor par excellence battled a rare form of cancer - Neuroendocrine Tumour and had udnerwent treatment for it in London. He first informed about his illness on social media sending fans into a state of shock.

The unfortunate news of Irrfan's demise left celebs, fans and well-wishers mourning. PM Narendra Modi, President Ram Nath Kovind and other political leaders including entertainment industry people too offered their condolences to family and friends in this hour of grief.

Throughout his illustrious showbiz career, the master craftsman was applauded for several of his notable works and praised for many.