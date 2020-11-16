Is Bigg Boss 13’s Asim Riaz collaborating with DJ Snake? Pics send Twitter into a meltdown

New Delhi: ‘Bigg Boss 13’ runner-up Asim Riaz might be collaborating with DJ Snake. Yes, you read that right! Though there’s nothing officially been announced, but pictures of them chilling together in Dubai has hinted at a possible collaboration between the duo. Asim shared a picture of DJ Snake and the latter posted a photo of the actor-model.

Meanwhile, all Asim fans on Twitter can’t stop rejoicing over the duo’s meeting and since earlier today, Asim Riaz has been trending big time.

Here are the photos Asim Riaz and DJ Snake shared on Instagram:

And, now take a look at how Twitter reacted:

Asim Riaz has had a busy schedule after ‘Bigg Boss 13’. His first project was opposite actress Jacqueline Fernandez for a Holi-special music video titled ‘Mere Angne Mein’. He has also starred in a few music videos with ladylove Himanshi Khurrana.

Asim’s last music video was titled ‘Badan Pe Sitare’ with Sehnoor. The remix for the legendary Bollywood song is crooned by Stebin Ben and Sehnoor herself.

Prior to that, Asim Riaz and Himanshi Khurana's 'Afsos Karoge', romantic ballad, had hit YouTube.