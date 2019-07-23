close

Tabu

Is Tabu the mystery lady in this 'Jawaani Jaaneman' viral pic?

Is Tabu the mystery lady in this &#039;Jawaani Jaaneman&#039; viral pic?
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Saif Ali Khan's upcoming venture 'Jawaani Jaaneman' shoot is currently on in full swing. The movie will mark the big-screen debut of actress Pooja Bedi' daughter Alaia F.

A picture has gone viral on the internet where a famous B-Towner has joined the cast but you can only see her from behind as she is posing with her face on the opposite side.

Well, ever since the picture has found its way to the internet, netizens can't decide whether its classic actress Tabu or glam diva Kareena Kapoor Khan. There is a majority who feel it's either of these two. Check out the viral picture which has created a storm in the online world right now. A fan club posted it on Instagram:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

PALAT ! 

A post shared by Tabu Gallery(@tabu.gallery_) on

In June this year, the cast and other details were announced which included Tabu's name.

The film is produced by Black Knight Films, Northern Lights Films and Pooja Entertainment. The shooting began in June this year in London. The movie will reportedly present the story of a father-daughter relationship where Alaia will play Saif's on-screen daughter.

The movie is being helmed by Nitin Kakkar and is slated to hit the screens on November 29, 2019.

 

