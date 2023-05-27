Ishq Ka Rang Safed Actor Snehal Rai Reveals Being Married To Politician 21 Years Older To Her

New Delhi: Actor Snehal Rai has been active in the TV industry for a long time and has been a part of shows like 'Ishq Ka Rang Safed', 'Janmo Ka Bandhan', 'Ichhapyaari Naagin', 'Perfect Pati' among others. The actor has made a major announcement as she revealed that she has been married to politician Madhvendra Rai for almost 10 years now. The actor made the disclosure while speaking extensively to ETimes TV.

She stated that while she never hid her marrige from anyone, she never spoke about it. "I am an artist. I am Snehal Rai and it was never necessary for me to say I am Mrs. Snehal Rai. But I am participating in a pageant for married women so I felt now is the time to say that I am ‘Mrs.’ As a wife, I am very happy but that is not my only identity," she said.

She revealed that she was only 23 when she got married and never felt that it will affect her acting career. "I was only 23 when I got married. I never felt like my career would see a setback because of this. My husband is like a friend to me. I share such a good bond with him that all these things never occurred to me. The notion of marriage being a barrier in your career is wrong and many actresses have proven it," she said.

Snehal Rai was last seen in the supernatural drama 'Vish' which was broadcast on Colors TV and digitally streamed on Voot. The series aired from June to September 2019. It also featured Debina Bonnerjee, Sana Makbul and Vishal Vashishtha in pivotal roles.