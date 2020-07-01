हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Additi Gupta

'Ishqbaaz' actress Additi Gupta tests positive for coronavirus, quarantines herself at home

Additi Gupta was asymptomatic and has quarantined herself at home.  

&#039;Ishqbaaz&#039; actress Additi Gupta tests positive for coronavirus, quarantines herself at home
Image Courtesy: Instagram/@additigupta

New Delhi: TV actress Additi Gupta, best-known for her shows such as 'Kis Desh Mein Hai Meraa Dil' and 'Ishqbaaaz', has tested positive for coronavirus. Additi was asymptomatic and has quarantined herself at home.  

"Well, the moment I lost my smelling sense I quarantined myself and got tested. The reports came out positive and I chose to quarantine myself at home since I was asymptomatic. It's been 7 to 8 days that I have confined myself in a room," BollywoodLife quoted Aditi as saying to a publication. 

She is taking all the precautions and following doctor's advice. Additi said that a person having COVID-19 needs to be calm.  

"I have partially got my smelling sense back. I will quarantine myself for the next 10 more days. I am eating well and taking proper medication. I would like to say don't panic but honestly, it is not really a great thing to have. I was a bit stressed initially but with the proper medication and positive approach you will be fine," she added. 

The coronavirus pandemic has brought the entire world to a standstill. In India, the rise in the number of cases is alarming too. As of Wednesday evening, there are 5,85,493 coronavirus cases in the country and 17,400 deaths. 

