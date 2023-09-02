New Delhi: A peppy video that features the famous 'Esteriore Brothers' has taken netizens by a sweet surprise with their recent video. The group can be seen singing the italian rendition of the soulful song 'Nasha Ye Pyar Ka Nasha Hai'. According to the article by India Today, the group performed the original Italian version that inspired the Bollywood adaptation which was sung by Udit Narayan.

Against an aesthetic backdrop, The Esteriore Brothers, gave an unforgettable performance. The group comprises of four siblings: Marco, Paolo, Enrico, and Luca Esteriore. Their rendition of 'Nasha Ye Pyar Ka Nasha Hai' brings back heartwarming memories of the Aamir Khan-Starrer film.

The viral video highlights the song's journey from Italy to Bollywood. The Indian version was heard in the film Mann in 2001. It was composed by Sanjeev-Darshan and featured the mesmerizing voices of Udit Narayan and Kavita Krishnamurthy. The original Italian version was sung by Toto Cutugno.