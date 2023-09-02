trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2656969
NewsLifestylePeople
NASHA YE PYAR KA NASHA HAI

Italian Rendition Of Aamir Khan's Song 'Nasha Ye Pyar Ka Nasha Hai' Goes Viral - Watch Video

Taking the internet by a mesmerising surprise, The Esteriore Brothers gave an unforgettable performance on the Italian rendition of 'Nasha Ye Pyar Ka Nasha Hai'. 

 

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Sep 02, 2023, 07:40 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Italian Rendition Of Aamir Khan's Song 'Nasha Ye Pyar Ka Nasha Hai' Goes Viral - Watch Video Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: A peppy video that features the famous 'Esteriore Brothers' has taken netizens by a sweet surprise with their recent video. The group can be seen singing the italian rendition of the soulful song 'Nasha Ye Pyar Ka Nasha Hai'. According to the article by India Today, the group performed the original Italian version that inspired the Bollywood adaptation which was sung by Udit Narayan. 

Against an aesthetic backdrop, The Esteriore Brothers, gave an unforgettable performance. The group comprises of four siblings: Marco, Paolo, Enrico, and Luca Esteriore. Their rendition of 'Nasha Ye Pyar Ka Nasha Hai' brings back heartwarming memories of the Aamir Khan-Starrer film. 

The viral video highlights the song's journey from Italy to Bollywood. The Indian version was heard in the film Mann in 2001. It was composed by Sanjeev-Darshan and featured the mesmerizing voices of Udit Narayan and Kavita Krishnamurthy. The original Italian version was sung by Toto Cutugno.

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
Nuh Mewat Inside Story: DNA test of miscreants' 'police' proof planning
DNA Video
DNA: Fidel Castro attacks Cuban army barracks
DNA Video
DNA: When the world's first Test Tube Baby was born in 1978
DNA Video
DNA: 'Gita' insulted in the name of 'Creative Freedom'?
DNA Video
DNA: 13.5 crore Indians pulled out of poverty!
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: 'Anti-India gang' active in America
DNA Video
DNA: Shehbaz's insult in front of 'Xi Jinping'
DNA Video
DNA: Inside story of uncle getting 'betrayed' by 'nephew'
DNA Video
DNA: High demand for Made In India doctors abroad
DNA Video
DNA: Unique experiment to generate electricity from the wind of the train