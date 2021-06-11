हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Jacqueline Fernandez

Jacqueline Fernandez and Badshah's 'Paani Paani' BTS video out - Watch fun moments from shoot!

In the video, Jacqueline can be seen goofing around the streets of Rajasthan, with her team. She is also heard saying alongside Badshah, "Genda Phool has been huge, and 'Paani Paani' will be just like that." 

Jacqueline Fernandez and Badshah&#039;s &#039;Paani Paani&#039; BTS video out - Watch fun moments from shoot!

New Delhi: Actress Jacqueline Fernandez has set the temperature soaring in her latest song 'Paani Paani' with rapper Badshah. Her fans are floored with the captivating looks and scintillating dance moves. Recently, the actress took to her social media and shared a video of the Behind-The-Scenes  (BTS) of the song, where she showered her team with praises and love. 

In the caption, Jacqueline Fernandez wrote, "We shot #PAANIPAANI over 2 days in blazing Rajasthani desert heat but still this team made it so easy! Love you guys " @badboyshah @aasthagill @shaanmu @hairstylist_madhav @leepakshiellawadi @shaziasamji @piyush_bhagat @b2getherpros @saregama_official LINK IN BIO @abhishek4reel

Her all 3 different and mesmerizing looks from the song are also at display in the video, which is nothing short of a visual treat.

On the work front, Jacqueline will be seen in Bachchan Pandey with Akshay Kumar and Kriti Sanon, Cirkus with Ranveer Singh, Bhoot Police with Saif Ali Khan, Yami Gautam and Arjun Kapoor, Kick 2 alongside Salman Khan and the recently announced Ram Setu with Akshay Kumar and Nushrratt Bharuccha.

 

