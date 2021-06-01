हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Jacqueline Fernandez

Jacqueline Fernandez reveals her parents want her to stay in Bahrain due to THIS reason!

On the work front, Jacqueline has  Bhoot Police, Cirkus and Bachchan Pandey in her kitty.

Jacqueline Fernandez reveals her parents want her to stay in Bahrain due to THIS reason!

New Delhi: Sri Lanka beauty Jacqueline Fernandez extended her help to those in need amid the deadly second coronavirus wave in the country. Talking about her family, Jackky said that her mother wants her to back to Bahrain soon. 

In an interview with Times of India, she said, "I think in 2020, the outbreak of the virus shocked everyone. This time around, while we were under-prepared for the second wave, people came out in large numbers to actively help those in distress."

"My friends from Sri Lanka and my parents, who live in Bahrain, watch the news and panic when they see the situation in India. My parents desperately want me to live with them in Bahrain…even my uncles and cousins in Sri Lanka are asking me to come and stay with them. However, I am pretty intent on staying put here and continuing the work I am doing", she added. 

On the work front, Jacqueline has  Bhoot Police, Cirkus and Bachchan Pandey in her kitty. She also will be seen in Akshay Kumar starrer Ram Setu along with Nushrratt Bharuccha.  

 

