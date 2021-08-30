Jacqueline Fernandez questioned by ED in Delhi in money laundering case

New Delhi: The Enforcement Directorate is interrogating Bollywood actress Jacqueline Fernandez in a case related to money laundering. According to ANI, "the Enforcement Directorate is questioning Bollywood actress Jacqueline Fernandez in Delhi for the last five hours, in a money laundering case."

On the work front, Jacqueline Fernandez is awaiting the release of his upcoming horror-comedy 'Bhoot Police', co-starring Saif Ali Khan, Arjun Kapoor and Yami Gautam. Helmed by Pavan Kirpalani, the film is set for release on OTT platform on September.

The actress also has projects like 'Ram Setu', 'Attack' and 'Bachchan Pandey'. She is also a part of Salman Khan's awaited 'Kick 2'.

Jacqueline made her debut in digital cinema with the film 'Mrs Serial Killer', also starring Manoj Bajpayee and Mohit Raina.