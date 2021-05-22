हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Jacqueline Fernandez

Jacqueline Fernandez's quirky new post is all about 'cat yoga'

"Cat yoga," wrote Jacqueline, along with the video clip.

Jacqueline Fernandez&#039;s quirky new post is all about &#039;cat yoga&#039;
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

Mumbai: A cat adds a quirky touch to Jacqueline Fernandez's latest Instagram post on Saturday, where the actress is seen practicing yoga. The video captures Jacqueline practices yoga in a medium long-shot frame, even as the cat flits in and out of the frame in the near end of the camera.

"Cat yoga," wrote Jacqueline, along with the video clip.

 

The actress currently has her kitty full with films over the next few months. She co-stars with Akshay Kumar in "Ram Setu" and "Bachchan Pandey", and returns with Salman Khan in "Kick 2".

"Cirkus" casts her with Ranveer Singh while Jacqueline also features in the horror comedy "Bhoot Police", with Saif Ali Khan, Arjun Kapoor, and Yami Gautam.

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Jacqueline FernandezCat yogaKick 2Salman KhanAkshay Kumar
Next
Story

Disha Patani’s ‘clean’ backflip leaves rumoured boyfriend Tiger Shroff impressed- Watch

Must Watch

PT6M28S

Bollywood Breaking: Ayushman Khurana's slogan against Coronavirus