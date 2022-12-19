Janhvi Kapoor gets brutally trolled for mini orange bodycon outfit, netizens say 'wear something that fits you'

NEW DELHI: Actress Janhvi Kapoor was recently trolled mercilessly for the bold look she donned at a store launch in the national capital. The 'Dhadak' actress, who always managed to grab attention with her sizzling avatar, was seen in an orange bodycon dress at an event. The actress looked gorgeous as ever and flaunted her perfect hourglass figure like no one else. She made it a point to draw everyone's attention towards her.

The actress was also seen addressing paparazzi's question about her New Year resolution and said that she wants to 'work a lot'. However, some of the social media users were not too pleased seeing her in a mini dress and trolled her badly. A few others also drew objection to her donning an orange-coloured dress and posted some nasty comments.

Watch the video below:

"Wah kya acting karti hai."

"Wear something that fits you you instead of a couple of sizes smaller..looks ghastly to see her constantly adjusting her clothes."

"How about to wear more clothes??"

In terms of work, Janhvi Kapoor will next be seen in a sports drama film 'Mr and Mrs Maahi' opposite Rajkumaar Rao. She recently wrapped the shoot of her film 'Bawaal' with Varun Dhawan. Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, the film is scheduled to release in theatres on April 7, 2023. She was last seen on OTT-released 'Mili', which was produced by her father Boney Kapoor.

Apart from her work, Janhvi Kapoor has lately been hogging attention for reportedly dating her rumoured ex-boyfriend Shikhar Pahariya. The two were recently papped together attending a party. Last week, the duo took a mini vacation as they jetted off to tropical island Maldives. Janhvi shared a series of pictures from the beautiful Island and her fans were convinced that she was accompanied by Shikhar after they noticed similarities in the photos shared by them.

In October this year, Janhvi and Shikhar Pahariya were papped arriving together in his car at writer-producer Amrit Pal Bindra's star-studded Diwali party. The two were also seen together outside an eatery in the suburb. Janhvi and Shikhar also attended her close friend Orhan Awatramani's Halloween bash and the actress was captured by the shutterbugs leaving the party in his car.

However, neither Janhvi nor Shikhar has reacted to their latest dating rumours.