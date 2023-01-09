Janhvi Kapoor gets uncomfortable as fans clicks pics with her, leans on plant pot, watch video

NEW DELHI: Actress Janhvi Kapoor is often seen giving some major fitness goals to her fans. Her social media account is proof that she loves to stay fit and burn extra calories regularly. The actress never misses a chance to skip her workout session and often gets papped outside her gym. This Monday was no different and that 'Dhadak' actress was captured by the shutterbugs as she exited the gym after her workout session.

The 'Mili' actress was requested by a few male fans to get clicked and she happily obliged by posing with them. However, she looked extremely uncomfortable as they apparently stood a bit close to her comfort. She was seen taking the support of a flower pot while posing for the pictures. A video of the actress posing with some of her fans outside her gym was shared by Viral Bhayani. Take a look:

Janhvi is currently hitting headlines for her dating rumours with rumoured ex-boyfriend Shikhar Paharyia. The two are often spotted in each other's company, from attending parties and events together to even attending family get-togethers. Janhvi and Shikhar also reportedly jetted off together to the Maldives for a quick getaway where they spent quality time with each other. While none of them shared pictures with each other, their fans noticed similarities in their photos and began speculating that the two are back with each other and were together on the tropical island.

On the work front, Janhvi Kapoor will next be seen in a sports drama film 'Mr and Mrs Maahi', opposite Rajkumaar Rao. She recently wrapped the shoot of her film 'Bawaal' with Varun Dhawan. Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, the film is scheduled to release in theatres on April 7, 2023. She was last seen on the OTT-released 'Mili', which was produced by her father Boney Kapoor.