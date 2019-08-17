close

Janhvi Kapoor

Janhvi Kapoor impresses the internet and us with her balancing act. Seen the pic yet?

Janhvi Kapoor's trainer Namrata Purohit took to Instagram to share a collage in which the duo can be seen balancing like a plank. "Support system! Janhvi and I balancing each other out! #PilatesGirls," Namrata captioned her post.

Image Courtesy: Instagram/@namratapurohit

New Delhi: Janhvi Kapoor has aced the balancing act like a pro and we just cannot keep our eyes off her. She is one of the most fit actors of the industry and keeps up with her workout routines regularly by trying different forms of pilates to dance.

Recently, her trainer Namrata Purohit took to Instagram to share a collage featuring her and Janhvi balancing like a plank. "Support system! Janhvi and I balancing each other out! #PilatesGirls," Namrata captioned her post. On which, Janhvi commented, "Who needs boyz."

Janhvi is seen wearing an orange and pink gym wear. The pose has one person lying down and supporting the other with their arms. One picture features Janhvi in the air and she supports herself by holding Namrata's legs.

Here's what we are talking about:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Support system!  @janhvikapoor and I balancing each other out! #PilatesGirls

A post shared by Namrata Purohit (@namratapurohit) on

Major fitness goals, right?

"Wow. You guys are always up to tricks" and "strong girls are the best" are some of the comments on the post.

Janhvi debuted an actress in 2018 with Karan Johar's 'Dhadak', which starred her opposite Ishaan Khatter. Her next two films are 'RoohiAfza' and a biopic on IAF pilot Gunjan Saxena while she has also signed up for Karan's period drama 'Takht'.

