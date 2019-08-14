Janhvi Kapoor is the perfect 'Pilates Girl' in white tank top and pink jeggings - See pics

New Delhi: Bollywood's generation next star Janhvi Kapoor never misses out on her gym. The girl is regularly clicked by paps outside her gym in Khar, Mumbai. A fitness enthusiast, Janhvi was seen flashing a million-dollar smile when she was captured by shutterbugs on Wednesday.

The 'Dhadak' star came dressed in a white tank top, which read, 'Pilates Girl', electrick pink leggings and colourful flip flops. She was seen carrying her favourite yellow polka dot gym bag.

Take a look at her pictures below :

(Photo courtesy: Yogen Shah)

Be it being spotted outside her gym, at an event or even on a casual outing with friends, Janhvi's fashion game is always on point!

On the work front, the talented actress has interesting projects up her sleeve. She will share screen space with Rajkummar Rao and Varun Sharma in 'Rooh-Afza'. The film marks the directorial debut of Hardik Mehta and is produced by Dinesh Vijan and Mrighdeep Singh Lamba.

It is slated for March 20, 2020 release.

The stunner is also a part of Karan Johar's 'Takht'. The period-drama has an impressive star cast with Kareena Kapoor Khan, Vicky Kaushal, Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Bhumi Pednekar and Anil Kapoor starring along with the star kid.

'Takht' will also release in the year 2020 and is touted to be one of the biggest releases of the year.