Janhvi Kapoor

Janhvi Kapoor prays for New York as sister Khushi heads to the city for higher studies

Bollywood actress Janhvi Kapoor has shared a hilarious post for her younger sister Khushi Kapoor, who has left for the New York City for her higher studies.

New Delhi: Bollywood actress Janhvi Kapoor has shared a hilarious post for her younger sister Khushi Kapoor, who has left for the New York City for her higher studies.

Sharing a picture of herself with sister Khushi, Janhvi wrote, "Fur is faux but our love isn’t  #prayingfornyc."

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Fur is faux but our love isn’t  #prayingfornyc

A post shared by Janhvi Kapoor (@janhvikapoor) on

Thier aunt Maheep Kapoor also posted a message for Khushi on Instagram. She shared a picture of Shanaya and Khushi and captioned it, "#OffToCollege #WillMissYou @khushi05k ... Don’t do anything I wouldn’t do #HaveABlast.”

Earlier, Janhvi had revealed in an interview with Anahita Shroff Adjania, "She is going to NYFA. Then after she comes back, she will figure what she wants to do. I’m getting palpitations just thinking about Khushi going to... He (Boney Kapoor) just has to think about it and he’ll start crying.” 

 Khushi was snapped at the airport on Monday. She was seen getting emotional after bidding goodbye to her father Boney Kapoor. Both father-daughter duo were seen donning tracksuits.

