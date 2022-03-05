हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Janhvi Kapoor

Janhvi Kapoor raises hotness quotient with her sultry pictures in mermaid avatar: PHOTOS

Janhvi took to her Instagram handle and posted photos of her in metallic gold, noodle-strap-mini-dress, covered in seashells. 

Photo courtesy: Instagram

Mumbai: 'Dhadak' actor Janhvi Kapoor, who often posts breathtaking pictures of herself on social media, treated her fans to a series of pictures, giving mermaid vibes, on Saturday.

Janhvi took to her Instagram handle and posted photos of her in metallic gold, noodle-strap-mini-dress, covered in seashells. She opted for soft kohl eyes and gold highlighter, which accentuated her beautiful brown eyes.

She took to the caption and wrote the famous tongue twister, "She sells sea shells on the sea shore."

She left her hair on beachy waves and flaunted her tattoo that reads "I love you my labbu", which is what the actor's late mother, superstar Sridevi used to call her.

The comments section went wild over the picture. 

The actor's aunt Maheep Kapoor and actor Sharmin Sehgal were amongst those who commented on the picture.

The 'Ghost Stories' actor was last seen in the 2021 horror-comedy, 'Roohi', opposite Rajkummar Rao and Varun Sharma. She recently wrapped up shooting for 'Milli' opposite Sunny Kaushal. This will mark her first collaboration with her father Boney Kapoor.

Her other upcoming projects include Aanand L Rai`s 'Good Luck Jerry'. Apart from that, she will be seen in 'Dostana 2' and is reportedly a part of Karan Johar's period drama 'Takht', alongside bigwigs like Kareena Kapoor, Ranveer Singh, Anil Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal, and more.

