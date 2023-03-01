Janhvi Kapoor Steps out in Desi Wear, Turns Heads At Airport with Boyfriend Shikhar Pahariya, Father Boney Kapoor Walking In Together - Watch

New Delhi: Actress Janhvi Kapoor ditched her western avatar and was clicked in desi wear at the airport recently. She turned heads not just for her pretty appearance but also for the company she had. The young star was seen along with her father Boney Kapoor and rumoured boyfriend Shikhar Pahariya. She gave a shy smile to the paps and went ahead for the security check.

A video has now gone viral which shows Janhvi Kapoor, BF Shikhar and daddy cool Boney Kapoor at the airport. They happily posed for the shutterbugs as well. Khushi Kapoor was also clicked along with the other fam members. Looks like they are headed for a brief vacay to an undisclosed location. Take a look here:

Janhvi and Shikhar have been making quite a few public appearances together, giving major hints at them being a couple. However, the actress has not made any official statement on it as yet. Shikhar Pahariya is the grandson of Sushilkumar Shinde, the former Chief Minister of Maharashtra.

A few days back, Orhan Awatramani aka Orry was seen posing with Janhvi Kapoor, Khushi Kapoor and Ananya Panday at a party and the gang was dressed in whites. The pictures from the party went viral on social media with fans loving it.

On the work front, Janhvi Kapoor has 'Bawaal' with Varun Dhawan which will open in theatres next year. She also has 'Mr and Mrs Mahi' with Rajkummar Rao. The actress was last seen in 'Good Luck Jerry' and 'Mili' which was an official Hindi remake of the critically-acclaimed Malayalam film 'Helen.'