Janhvi Kapoor Turns Into A Sexy Mermaid For Paris Haute Couture Week 2024, Shares Breathtaking View From Her Spectacular 'Honeymoon Suit' - PICS

New Delhi: The generation-next star Janhvi Kapoor looked stunning in her black bustier top, matching sequined mermaid skirt, and a long train. She wore the gorgeous dress and walked the Paris Haute Couture Week 2024 as a model for ace designer Rahul Mishra.

JANHVI KAPOOR AT PARIS FASHION SHOW

Janhvi took to her Instagram handle and shared some breathtaking pictures giving us a sneak-peek into her luxurious stay in France. She captioned the post reading: "in and she stayed at @lebristolparis and they spoilt her silly in their spectacular honeymoon suite"

She shared another post thanking the designer and sharing her experience. She wrote: A first thank you @rahulmishra_7 for having me as a part of your spectacular show that encapsulated energies and auras so beautifully. There was a meditative zen like vibration in the room that felt like such a change of pace compared to the exciting but hectic madness at Paris Couture Week that was contagious right till the door of your show. The slow soulful music, the patiently gliding models in your intricate garments and most importantly you and your family and teams sincerity, simplicity, unadulterated creativity and passion made this a perfect first

Rooting for Janhvi at the show was her boyfriend Shikhar Pahariya who sat in the front row, cheering for his ladylove.

On the work front, the actress was last seen in 'Mr and Mrs Mahi' with Rajkummar Rao. Recently, she began shooting for their upcoming film NTR 30 in which she will be seen opposite RRR actor Jr NTR.

She also has 'Ulajh' in the pipeline which National Award winner Sudhanshu Saria directs, the patriotic thriller film also stars Gulshan Devaiah and Roshan Mathew in the lead roles. It also stars Rajesh Tailang, Meiyang Chang, Sachin Khedekar, Rajendra Gupta and Jitendra Joshi in pivotal roles.