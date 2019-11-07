Janhvi Kapoor's desi avatar at the airport brings back 'Dhadak' memories—Photos

New Delhi: Late legendary actress Sridevi and producer Boney Kapoor's daughter Janhvi made her sensational debut in Dharma Productions' 'Dhadak' (2018). The film was the Hindi remake of Marathi superhit film 'Sairat'.

Janhvi was seen in beautiful traditional wear in the movie and for the promotions too, she majorly opted for similar outfits. Recently, she was spotted at the airport in a pretty gotta-patti work sharara-kurta and dupatta set.

She looked simply breathtaking, flaunting her desi avatar.

Check out her photos:

(Pic Courtesy: Yogen Shah)

Janhvi flashed her million-dollar smile at the paparazzi on duty.

On the work front, Janhvi has 'Gunjan Saxena—The Kargil Girl', Takht and Dostana in her kitty.

'Gunjan Saxena—The Kargil Girl' happens to be a Dharma Production. It is a biopic which tells the story of our country's first Air Force woman officer who went to war. The Kargil Girl features Angad Bedi, Manav Vij, Pankaj Tripathi, Rajat Barmecha, Neena Gupta and Vijay Varma in pivotal parts.

Janhvi chopped off her long hair to ace her part as the lead character and the filming began in Lucknow, earlier this year.

'The Kargil Girl' will release on March 13, 2020.