हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Janhvi Kapoor

Janhvi Kapoor's goofy rendition of Naakka Mukka with 'Aksa gang' is unmissable! - Watch

Bollywood actress Janhvi Kapoor recently shared a fun dance video to the popular Tamil song ‘Naakka Mukka’ on Instagram. 

Janhvi Kapoor&#039;s goofy rendition of Naakka Mukka with &#039;Aksa gang&#039; is unmissable! - Watch
Pic courtesy: Instagram/Janhvi Kapoor

New Delhi: Bollywood actress Janhvi Kapoor has reunited with her 'Aksa gang' and the starlet has another hilarious video to share with her fans on social media! In this new video, she and her friends create a fun version of the popular Tamil song ‘Naakka Mukka’ and it's definitely worth a watch or more! In the video, Janhvi and her friends are seen lip-synching to the song and then bursting out into a dance routine with Janhvi shining through as one of the most energetic dancers. 

Check out the hilarious video:

 

This isn't the first time Janhvi has posted a goofy video of her with her friend group, in fact, it's the much-awaited sequel to her previous video where she and her Aksa gang were seen grooving to Temperature by Sean Paul. 

 

In the video, the actress could be seen doing namaste while dancing, holding shoes in her hands and grooving, twerking and giving a piggyback ride to one of her group members. Janhvi was dressed in a gorgeous short black backless dress while doing all the quirky dance moves.

Janhvi Kapoor is the daughter of late legendary actress Sridevi and Bollywood producer Boney Kapoor.

On the work front, Janhvi was last seen in horror-comedy 'Roohi'. The film also starred Rajkummar Rao and Varun Sharma in pivotal roles. The film received a warm reception from one and sundry. Also, her peppy dance number 'Nadiyon Paar' became an instant hit with the masses. She will next be seen in 'Good Luck Jerry', 'Takht' and 'Bombay Girl'.

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Janhvi KapoorJanhvi Kapoor InstagramJanhvi Kapoor videosNaaka MukkaNaakka Mukka
Next
Story

Want to have a part of Deepika Padukone’s closet? Watch how you can get it!

Must Watch

PT14M50S

Senior Congress leader Harish Rawat says he will accept the decision of high command