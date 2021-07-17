Janhvi Kapoor's goofy rendition of Naakka Mukka with 'Aksa gang' is unmissable! - Watch

New Delhi: Bollywood actress Janhvi Kapoor has reunited with her 'Aksa gang' and the starlet has another hilarious video to share with her fans on social media! In this new video, she and her friends create a fun version of the popular Tamil song ‘Naakka Mukka’ and it's definitely worth a watch or more! In the video, Janhvi and her friends are seen lip-synching to the song and then bursting out into a dance routine with Janhvi shining through as one of the most energetic dancers.

Check out the hilarious video:

This isn't the first time Janhvi has posted a goofy video of her with her friend group, in fact, it's the much-awaited sequel to her previous video where she and her Aksa gang were seen grooving to Temperature by Sean Paul.

In the video, the actress could be seen doing namaste while dancing, holding shoes in her hands and grooving, twerking and giving a piggyback ride to one of her group members. Janhvi was dressed in a gorgeous short black backless dress while doing all the quirky dance moves.

Janhvi Kapoor is the daughter of late legendary actress Sridevi and Bollywood producer Boney Kapoor.

On the work front, Janhvi was last seen in horror-comedy 'Roohi'. The film also starred Rajkummar Rao and Varun Sharma in pivotal roles. The film received a warm reception from one and sundry. Also, her peppy dance number 'Nadiyon Paar' became an instant hit with the masses. She will next be seen in 'Good Luck Jerry', 'Takht' and 'Bombay Girl'.