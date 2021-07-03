'It can’t be perfect': Arjun Kapoor on his relationship with half-sisters Janhvi Kapoor, Khushi Kapoor

New Delhi: Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor recently opened up on his relationship with his half-sisters Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor and revealed that their bond isn't as picture-perfect as it appears on social media in an interview with an entertainment portal. He divulged that he considers him and his sister Anshula as a different family. However, he expresses, the two families are trying to 'merge' and 'co-exist' with each other. He says he is open about his equation with his father and sisters as he doesn't want to 'sell a fake lie' that everything is perfect.

He told Bollywood Bubble, "Few things are difficult which you cannot articulate. I think for 4 of us (Anshula, Janhvi, Khushi, and Arjun) it’s incomplete in a certain way. If I say we are a perfect family, that will be incorrect. It’s not about different opinions, we still are different families who are trying to merge and coexist with each other. We all have an amazing time when we are together but we are still not one unit."

"I don’t want to sell a fake lie that everything is perfect. It can’t be perfect, as we are still figuring each other out. There are days when my dad sits and talks a lot. There is a lot more exchange of love today and there is a concern we share for each other. I am sure it’s vice versa with Janhvi and Khushi. There are times when we don’t agree with each other’s point of view. But we are learning to co-exist, we are learning to evolve to be in the happy space", he added.

The 'Sardar Ka Grandson' actor also pointed out that it is quite tough to merge as they reunited 'after 20 years of Janhvi and Khushi being born'.

Arjun elaborated, "There are two very bad moments in our lives which have got us together. We will always be like broken pieces; trying to fill up the gaps to be in each other’s life. We are a support system to each other. We met after 20 years of Janhvi and Khushi being born. I am 35 now, Anshula is 28 we are mature adults. And we are finding it quite tough to merge just like that. And I also think imperfection is quite fascinating because then you learn to coexist and you learn to respect the differences. In a way, we are very similar too as we have our dad’s genes."

Boney Kapoor was married to Mona Shourie, with whom he has two kids - Arjun and Anshula. The couple married in 1983 and it lasted till 1996. Mona died of multiple organ failure after battling Cancer and hypertension on March 25, 2012.

The producer later married Sridevi in 1996 and has two daughters with her - Janhvi and Khushi Kapoor. Sridevi was found dead on February 24, 2018, at a Dubai hotel where she had gone to attend a family wedding.

On the work front, Arjun Kapoor was most recently seen in the Netflix film 'Sardar Ka Grandson'.