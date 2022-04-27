हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Janhvi Kapoor

Janhvi Kapoor's mirror selfies bring out the best of this young fashionista. 

Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: The young and happening Janhvi Kapoor is a social media sensation who regularly updates her photos and videos online. Her recent collection of pictures has gone viral on the internet as the stunner looks fab in a little black dress. 

On the work front, Janhvi Kapoor was last seen in horror-comedy ‘Roohi’ along with Rajkumar Rao and Varun Sharma. The actress will next be seen in Sidharth Sengupta’s ‘Good Luck Jerry’ and 'Mr and Mrs Mahi'.

She will also be seen in a recently-announced new project. Sajid Nadiadwala and filmmaker Nitesh Tiwari have joined hands once again and their new outing - 'Bawaal' will feature Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor in the lead roles.

Bawaal will see Varun and Janhvi sharing screen space opposite each other for the first time. The makers have locked April 7, 2023, as the release date. 

 

