Jawan Actress Ridhi Dogra Flaunts New Hair Style In Fun Video - WATCH

New Delhi: 2023 is the year of the actress Ridhi Dogra! Right after Shah Rukh Khan-starrer 'Jawan', the actress is gearing up for the release of 'Tiger 3'. However, the actress now steals the spotlight with a glamorous transformation. The jawan beauty recently took to social media to share a reel of herself featuring her brand-new hairstyle, leaving fans in awe of her stunning appearance.

In the video snippet, Ridhi Dogra effortlessly showcased her new hair do. She wrote, “Just a girl in love with her haircut”

Recently, her blockbuster hit film Jawan made its much-anticipated debut on OTT platform, and the fever surrounding the film and her character remained as fervent as ever. Ridhi Dogra's portrayal of Kaveri Aama has captured the hearts of fans worldwide, hence, they demanded to see more of her in the extended version.

Recently, she opened up about her experience working in ‘Jawan’, "THIS FILM IS A BLOCKBUSTER! Is what I said every time I was on the sets of Jawan. You all are celebrating the film as a festival which makes me want to celebrate too with this loooong post. #towhomsoeveritmayconcern. I’m grateful beyond words for everyone acknowledging my bit in the film. It gives courage to an artist to keep taking risks and I thank you for that deeply. I am a feeling’s person. And I was feeling A LOT. As a person. As an actor. As a fan. All jumbled up. As an actor, I thought ‘Wow, it’s an Atlee film and I’m playing Old and that too to Shah Rukh! AM I MAD?!’ And I decided to do it. For the Kick of it. To get uncomfortable. To stay Mad," she posted on Instagram.

Ridhi Dogra has enjoyed an exceptional year in her career in 2023. It started with Lakadbaggha’s release, Asur 2, Badtameez Dil, Mumbai Diaries 2, and Blockbuster Jawan and is now gearing up for Tiger 3.