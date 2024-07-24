Advertisement
JAYA BACHCHAN

Jaya Bachchan Expresses Disappointment Over Budget 2024; Calls IT A 'Drama', Says Promises Will Remain On Papers

Jaya Bachchan strongly opposes Budget 2024; says it's just a drama.

Written By Manisha Kapildev Mandal|Last Updated: Jul 24, 2024, 04:24 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Jaya Bachchan Expresses Disappointment Over Budget 2024; Calls IT A 'Drama', Says Promises Will Remain On Papers (Image: ANI)

New Delhi: This year’s budget by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has become the topic of discussion as many are expressing their displeasure over the same. There are many new projects that the Finance Minister has promised and also gave a tax waiver to the working professionals.

However, the budget hasn't been up to mark and the layman is not very happy. And now Bollywood's veteran actress turned politician Jaya Bachchan too has slammed the budget.

Have A Look At The Video: 

When asked about her point of view on the budget, she took a dig and said to ANI" I have no reaction. Yeh koi budget hai reaction karne waala. Kuch nahi. This is just a drama. Promises which will be kept in the paper will not be implemented. That's it".

Jaya Bachchan is one of the fierce women in the industry and over the years she has been the strong opposition to the ruling party and never fails to express her views if she finds something misfit and inappropriate. 

Other celebrities turned politicians from the ruling party hailed the Budget including Kangana Ranaut, Shatrughan Sinha, and Chirag Paswan. Shark Tank ex-judge and businessman Ashneer Grover called the budget a waste of time and mentioned rather he would watch another Ambani wedding.

