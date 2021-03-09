Jeff Bezos' ex-wife MacKenzie Scott marries Dan Jewett: Know everything about him

NEW DELHI: MacKenzie Scott, the billionaire ex-wife of Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, is now married to Dan Jewett, a chemistry teacher from Seattle. He teaches at the private Lakeside School in Washington.

Jewett has been a teacher for decades and most recently taught chemistry at the private Lakeside School, where Scott's children attended. However, it remains unclear when Scott and Jewett tied the knot.

Although MacKenzie hasn’t disclosed any details on the marriage, her husband Dan Jewett made the announcement on the website for Giving Pledge, the movement created by Bill and Melinda Gates and Warren Buffett to encourage wealthy people to donate to charity and other philanthropic causes.

Since MacKenzie is well-known for giving away her wealth to noble causes, Jewett feels inspired to do the same.

He wrote in the announcement note, "And now, in a stroke of happy coincidence, I am married to one of the most generous and kind people I know -- and joining her in a commitment to pass on an enormous financial wealth to serve others."

Scott has a net worth of USD 53 billion which makes her the third richest woman and the 22nd richest person in the world, as per the Bloomberg Billionaires Index. According to reports, Scott donated almost USD 6 billion in 2020. She was listed as No. 2 among the 50 Americans who gave the most to charity last year, according to the Chronicle of Philanthropy's annual rankings. However, not much is known about Dan Jewett's net worth. Bezos topped the list by donating USD 10 billion to launch the Bezos Earth Fund.

Dan and MacKenzie pledge to give away majority of wealth to philanthropy

"I have seen many ways that MacKenzie has seen her efforts enhanced when she acts on the belief that those with common values but different perspectives, strengths, and experiences are essential to effecting positive change," Jewett wrote in the website post.

He further explained how excited he is to join Scott in philanthropic endeavours. He wrote, "We are united in that understanding and in our excitement for all we have to learn from so many people working in service of others. With that as a foundation, I join with the kindest and most thoughtful person I know in making this pledge, grateful for the exceptional privilege it will be to partner in giving away assets with the potential to do so much good when shared."

Amazon's CEO Jeff Bezos and Scott divorced in 2019 after 25 years of marriage. Bezos was asked to make a USD 38 billion divorce settlement to Scott in the form of Amazon shares.