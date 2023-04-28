topStoriesenglish2600118
JIAH KHAN

Jiah Khan Death: CBI Court Likely To Give Verdict Today

Sooraj Pancholi, son of actors Aditya Pancholi and Zarina Wahab, has been accused of abetting Jiah Khan’s suicide. He and Jiah allegedly started dating in September 2012.

MUMBAI: After almost a decade, a special CBI court in Mumbai is likely to give its verdict in connection with the death of actor Jiah Khan on Friday. The 'Nishabd' star was found dead at her residence in Mumbai on June 3, 2013.

Based on a letter seized on June 10, which was purportedly written by the 25-year-old actor, Mumbai Police booked actor Sooraj Pancholi under section 306 (abetment to suicide) and arrested him. Sooraj, son of actors Aditya Pancholi and Zarina Wahab, was allegedly in a relationship with Jiah. Jiah's mother Rabia Khan alleged that her daughter was murdered. 
 
In October 2013, Rabia moved Bombay High Court seeking a CBI probe in the case while alleging that her daughter had been murdered. On the order of the Bombay High Court, the CBI took over the probe from the Maharashtra Police in July 2014.

Rabia claimed that her daughter was in an abusive relationship with Sooraj Pancholi. Sooraj and Jiah started dating in September 2012.

