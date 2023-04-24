topStoriesenglish2598569
NewsLifestylePeople
JIMMY SHERGILL

Jimmy Shergill To Play Grey Character In Crime Thriller Aazam

'Aazam' revolves around the succession battle of mafia don Nawab Khan, who controls the syndicate of five partners governing the city. 

Edited By:  Ankita Bhandari|Last Updated: Apr 24, 2023, 02:16 PM IST|Source: IANS

Trending Photos

Jimmy Shergill To Play Grey Character In Crime Thriller Aazam

Mumbai: Actor Jimmy Sheirgill will be seen in a character with shades in the upcoming crime thriller 'Aazam', which is slated to release on May 19. The makers have released a motion poster of 'Aazam' unveiling Jimmy's look as Javed where he is shown in a grey character. In the poster, Jimmy is seen in Mumbai`s iconic Gateway of India.

Jimmy said, "I play the role of Javed, a close associate of Nawab Khan, who is one of the most powerful dons in the city's underworld. Javed is a complex character with shades of grey, and I had a great time exploring his motivations and psyche."

Director Shravan Tiwari added, "'Aazam' is a passion project for me, and I'm excited to bring this gripping story to the audiences. The film is a mix of crime, thriller, and mystery genres, and we have worked hard to create an immersive world that will keep the viewers on the edge of their seats."

'Aazam' revolves around the succession battle of mafia don Nawab Khan, who controls the syndicate of five partners governing the city. Kader, Nawab's son, is his legitimate heir in the business, but he plans to eliminate all his father's associates on the advice of his colleague Javed. However, Kader's plan fails as other syndicate members have their own agenda for the gang war. In the middle of this conspiracy, DCP Joshi is trying to stop the gang war havoc.

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: When 76 Jawans were martyred in the Naxalite attack in Dantewada in 2010
DNA Video
DNA: Another 'high flight' of ISRO in space
DNA Video
DNA: 'Chargesheet' against police in Jaipur serial blast case
DNA Video
DNA: 'Surrender plan' of fugitive Amritpal
DNA Video
DNA: The 'truth' of UPI transactions being expensive
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Why are doctors against 'right to health' in Rajasthan?
DNA Video
DNA: The passion of uniform made Agniveer
DNA Video
DNA: 'Project Report' of construction of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya
DNA Video
DNA: A volcano of anger erupts in Israel
DNA Video
DNA: Was there a delay from Congress's 'army of lawyers'?