New Delhi: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and Bigg Boss Season 14 contestant Sonali Phogat, who passed away today at the age of 42 in Goa, had shared an Instagram reel as her last social media post hours before her death.

Phogat`s Insta reel had Mohammed Rafi`s classic Bollywood song `Rukh Se Zara Naqab Utha Do Mere Huzoor` from the movie `Mere Huzoor` playing in the background. In the reel, she was wearing a pink turban tied around her head.

Following the news of her demise, the video has garnered over four thousand comments and 20 thousand likes. Condoling her demise, several people have left "Om Shanti" messages in her comments section.

Phogat was staying at a hotel in Anjuna in the city where she reportedly suffered a heart attack this morning.

Jivba Dalvi, Deputy Superintendent of Police, told ANI: "She was brought dead to the hospital. Doctors who conducted the examination said that she is no more and our inquiry is in progress, the inquest panchnama is in progress and we will inquire into it."

Phogat, who hailed from Haryana, contested the last assembly election from Haryana from the Adampur constituency on a BJP ticket against Kuldeep Bishnoi. She has been the National Vice President of BJP`s Mahila Morcha and in charge of the Scheduled Tribe wing of Haryana, New Delhi and Chandigarh.

In 2016, Phogat made her acting debut with the TV show `Amma: Ek Maa Jo Laakhon Ke Liye Bani Amma`. She was also a part of the web series, `The Story Of Badmashgarh` in 2019 and also appeared in the reality show `Bigg Boss` in 2020.

She had risen to fame with her videos on TikTok that had a huge following. In the year 2020, she made headlines for thrashing a Market Committee Official in Hisar. Phogat is survived by her daughter.