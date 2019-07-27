close

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner's dog killed in an accident

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner, who recently tied the knot in France for the second time, lost their dog, Waldo Picasso, in a car accident. The couple`s pet died after he was hit by a car in New York City, reported TMZ.

Washington DC: Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner, who recently tied the knot in France for the second time, lost their dog, Waldo Picasso, in a car accident. The couple`s pet died after he was hit by a car in New York City, reported TMZ.

The accident happened on Wednesday on the Lower East Side of Manhattan. The dog walker had Waldo on a leash when the dog got freaked by a pedestrian, broke free, ran into the street and was struck by a vehicle. A rep for Joe called it "a freak accident."Joe and Sophie have another dog Porky who is the brother of Waldo.

Joe originally got Porky as a surprise for Sophie, but later adopted Waldo. 

 

