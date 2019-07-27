Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner's dog killed in an accident

Washington DC: Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner, who recently tied the knot in France for the second time, lost their dog, Waldo Picasso, in a car accident. The couple`s pet died after he was hit by a car in New York City, reported TMZ.

The accident happened on Wednesday on the Lower East Side of Manhattan. The dog walker had Waldo on a leash when the dog got freaked by a pedestrian, broke free, ran into the street and was struck by a vehicle. A rep for Joe called it "a freak accident."Joe and Sophie have another dog Porky who is the brother of Waldo.

Joe originally got Porky as a surprise for Sophie, but later adopted Waldo.