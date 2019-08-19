Joe Jonas rings in 30th birthday with Bond theme party

Los Angeles: Singer Joe Jonas marked his 30th birthday with a "James Bond" themed birthday party.

Photographs from Joe's birthday celebrations, which took place on August 15, have taken over social media and suggest that the wardrobe choices were restricted to classic black and white in sync with everything 007.

Indian actress Priyanka Chopra and her husband Nick Jonas were spotted walking hand-in-hand as she attended the party's venue. The "Isn't It Romantic" actress rocked a classic black feathery flirty dress by Ralph and Russo, while Nick chose a super-sharp tuxedo piece.

Priyanka's stylist Mimi Cuttrell shared a photograph of the couple and captioned it: "The gorgeous Priyanka Chopra."

"Game Of Thrones" star Sophie Turner, who married Joe in June, wrote a message for her husband: "Happy Batday, Birthman."

For the party, Turner opted for a cut-out black ensemble with a plunging neckline while Joe was in a white suit.

Others who attended Joe's "James Bond" themed party were actor Emilio Vitolo and "Stranger Things" actor Michael Park.