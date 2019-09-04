Judi Dench taught Ali Fazal the 'value of living'

Mumbai: Bollywood actor Ali Fazal says he learnt the value of living from Oscar-winning veteran Judi Dench, while working with her in the film "Victoria & Abdul".

"She has taught me the value of living. Though it was a professional collaboration primarily but through the process we ended up becoming thick as theives," Ali said.

He added: "One would wonder how two such different people with such different life stories and career trajectories bond but that's what friendships are about. The unlikeliest of ones end up becoming the closest."

Ali said that he went to work with a "legend" and ended up with a friend for a lifetime.

Currently, Ali awaits the release of "Prasthanam", a political action movie that stars Sanjay Dutt, and also features Manisha Koirala.