Juhi Chawla 5G spectrum case

Juhi Chawla 5G spectrum case: HC reduces fine imposed on actress from Rs 20 lakh to Rs 2 lakh

Juhi Chawla was present in the virtual hearing and volunteered to work with the Delhi State Legal Services Authority (DSLSA).

Pic Courtesy: TV show still

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court Thursday expunged remarks made by its judge against actress Juhi Chawla that she had filed the lawsuit challenging setting up of 5G wireless networks in the country on account of health hazards, for gaining publicity.

A bench of Justices Vipin Sanghi and Jasmeet Singh also reduced the costs imposed on Chawla from Rs 20 Lakh to Rs 2 lakh, saying that she did not take up the 5G issue in a 'frivolous and casual manner'.

The division bench allowed Chawla's appeal and set aside the single judge's June 4, 2021 order by which Chawla and two others' suit was dismissed with the observations that it was 'defective', 'abuse of process of law' and filed for 'gaining publicity'.

The actress, who was present in the virtual hearing, volunteered to work with the Delhi State Legal Services Authority (DSLSA) and feature in the programmes for empowering the marginalised section of the society. 

 

Juhi Chawla 5G spectrum caseJuhi Chawla5G spectrum5G technologyHC
