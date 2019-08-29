close

Julianne Moore

Julianne Moore to star in 'Mothertrucker'

Julianne Moore to star in &#039;Mothertrucker&#039;
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

Los Angeles: Actress Julianne Moore will star in the upcoming memoir "Mothertrucker", to be directed by Jill Soloway.

Soloway will adapt the film from the work of essayist and author Amy Butcher, reports "hollywoodreporter.com".

"Mothertrucker", which is set to be published by Amazon imprint Little A in 2022, chronicles Butcher's friendship with Joy Mothertrucker, a 50-year-old Instagram star and America's one and only female ice road trucker, who spent 13 years driving big rigs through the "the deadliest road in the US".

Inspired by Joy's optimism, it will show how Butcher decided to fly to Alaska and join her on a journey through the heart of the Alaskan wilderness. 

"I'm honoured to tell this deeply resonant story about two women finding meaning and strength as they face an epic challenge in one of the most punishing and beautiful landscapes on the planet," Soloway said. 

Soloway will produce the project alongside Andrea Sperling through Topple Productions. Moore will also produce via her fortysixty productions banner, with Bart Freundlich executive producing. Makeready's Pam Abdy and Natalie Williams will oversee for the studio. 

 

