Julie Andrews might not reprise her role in 'The Princess Diaries 3'

"I think we know that it's probably not going to be possible," Andrews told Access Hollywood.

Edited By:  Sonal Verma|Last Updated: Dec 12, 2022, 10:15 PM IST
New Delhi: Hollywood star Julie Andrews, who played Clarisse Renaldi, the Queen regent of Genovia in 'The Princess Diaries 3', said that her participation in the new film might not happen.

"I think we know that it's probably not going to be possible," Andrews told Access Hollywood.

"It was talked about very shortly after (the second sequel) came out, but it's now how many years since then? And I am that much older and Annie the princess, or queen, is so much older. And I am not sure where it would float or run," reports 'Deadline'.

The Princess Diaries originally came out in 2001 with Garry Marshall directing Andrews and Anne Hathway. The coming-of-age comedy was based on the popular Meg Cabot novel series with Mia Thermopolis, played by Anne Hathaway, at the center of the story.

Mia is a teenager from San Francisco who discovers that she is the heir apparent to the throne of Genovia.

A sequel called 'The Princess Diaries 2: Royal Engagement' was released three years later in 2004 with both Andrews and Hathaway reprising their roles. It has now been 18 years since the release of the sequel and Andrews doesn't seem to be keen on returning to the franchise.

Details of the third film are not yet known but it is understood that the story would be a continuation of the past. Earlier this year Hathaway expressed her interest in making another Princess Diaries and provided a solution to having Andrews return as well.

"I would more than entertain it, I'm pulling for it," she told Entertainment Tonight.

"If there's any way to get Julie Andrews involved, I think we would make it work. We would go to where she was and put a green screen behind her and just make it happen."

The new Princess Diaries is to be penned by Aadrita Mukerji with Debra Martin Chase as a producer and Melissa K. Stack as an executive producer.

