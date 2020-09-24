Just Hina Khan setting the internet on fire with her bold and beautiful avatar, see pics

New Delhi: TV star Hina Khan is known for bold and sassy avatar and she never fails to impress the fashion police with her style statement. Recently, Hina dropped some gorgeous photos of herself on Instagram and needless to say, the internet can't stop crushing over looks.

In one of the photos, the actress looking bewitching in a mustard yellow thigh-high slit outfit. Hina flaunts her svelte figure in the picture, which appears to be a still from her forthcoming project.

Take a look at how Hina is burning up the internet:

The diva is a social media stunner and her posts often break the internet. Her photos are worth a dekko! See some of them here.

Hina is a renowned TV star and also works in Bollywood. She shot to fame after starring in 'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai' for nine years. 'Khatron Ke Khiladi', 'Bigg Boss', 'Kasautii Zindagi Kay 2' and 'Naagin 5' are some of her TV shows too.

Hina's first Hindi film was 'Hacked'. She has also stepped into the digital platform with 'Damaged 2' and 'Unlocked: The Haunted App'. Meanwhile, Hina Khan's music video 'Humko Tum Mil Gaye' also released recently.