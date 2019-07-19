Just Katrina Kaif, looking gorgeous as always - See Instagram pic here

Actress Katrina Kaif is making Mexico look so good. The gorgeous diva of B-Town flew to Mexico for her birthday and the pictures from her special vacation are just lighting up Instagram.

On Friday, Katrina posted a solo picture of herself strolling on the streets of Mexico, dressed in a light brown outfit and matching sandals. Needless to say, the actress, who recently turned 36, looked lovely and her million-dollar smile is the main highlight of the post.

Check out the pic here:

Katrina partied with her friends on her birthday at Tulum Beach in Mexico. Her pictures went crazy viral on the internet.

In one of them, she could be seen sitting by the beach in a white outfit and in the other, she looked chic in a white beachwear.

Take a look at the pictures here.

Katrina checked out from Tulum Beach on Wednesday by posting this picture:

It must have been a much-needed break for Katrina, who is otherwise busy with her work commitments. Last seen in Salman Khan's blockbuster 'Bharat', Katrina is now all set to star opposite Akshay Kumar in Rohit Shetty's cop-drama 'Sooryavanshi'.