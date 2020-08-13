Justice for Sushant Singh Rajput: Ankita Lokhande demands CBI probe into actor's death case

New Delhi: Actress Ankita Lokhande has shared a video on social media demanding CBI probe for actor Sushant Singh Rajput. The clip features Ankita holding a placard that reads 'Justice for Sushant' and '#CBIforSSR'.

"The nation wants to know what happened with Sushant Singh Rajput. Justice for Sushant. CBI for SSR," she says in the video.

Watch:

Earlier today, Ankita also shared Sushant's sister Shweta Singh Kirti's appeal for a CBI probe in his death case. Ankita and Sushant were in a relationship for six years (2010-2016).

"It's time we find the truth and get justice. Please help our family and the whole world to know what the truth is and find closure, otherwise, we will never be able to live a peaceful life!!#CBIForSSR Raise your voice and demand #JusticeForSushantSinghRajput #WarriorsForSSR," Shweta said in a post and also shared a separate video demanding CBI probe.

Ankita replied to her by saying, "We will find the truth and get justice di. #worriors4SSR #JusiceForSushant #Truthwins."

It's almost two months since Sushant's death. He was found dead at his Bandra residence on June 14. The Mumbai Police investigation has so far ruled out any foul play, but his family, friends and fans have pressed for a CBI probe.

Sushant's girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty has been accused of abetment to suicide by his father KK Singh in an FIR in Patna. She is also under the Enforcement Directorate (ED) scanner in a money laundering case related to Sushant's death. She, along with her father Indrajit Chakraborty, brother Showik and her close associates have been grilled by the ED for several hours in the last few days.