Kabir Bedi urges people to donate for Vanraj Bhatia

Mumbai: Actor Kabir Bedi has requested everyone to a make a donation for National Award winning composer Vanraj Bhatia, who has said that he has "not one rupee left" in account.

Kabir on Monday took to Twitter and said that he visited the 92-years-old National Award winner.

"I visited Vanraj Bhatia yesterday. He is lively and spirited as ever. But, yes, ALL friends should help him at this difficult time. On his own, he has composed an opera on Girish Karnad's play "Agni Matu Male" (The Fire and the Water). And he's 92," Kabir wrote.

Bhatia won the National Film Award for Best Music for Govind Nihalani's "Tamas" in 1988 and the Padma Shri in 2012.

Bhatia's discography includes films such as Kundan Shah's "Jaane Bhi Do Yaaro", Aparna Sen's "36 Chowringhee Lane", and Prakash Jha's "Hip Hip Hooray".

From "Ankur" in 1974 to "Sardari Begum" in 1996, he was the favourite composer of arthouse titan Shyam Benegal. The duo collaborated on several projects including "Manthan", "Bhumika", "Junoon", "Kalyug", "Mandi", "Trikaal" and "Suraj Ka Saatvan Ghoda".

A recipient of Sangeet Natak Akademi Award in 1989, Bhatia studied western classical music at Royal Academy of Music, London.