After MMS Scandal Anjali Arora's Latest Sultry Video From Vanity Breaks Internet - Watch

Anjali Arora New Video News: She was seen as a contestant in Kangana Ranaut hosted Lock Upp last year. 

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Ritika Handoo|Last Updated: Feb 02, 2023, 01:06 PM IST|Source: Bureau

New Delhi: The viral sensation, Anjali Arora, who shot to fame after her video on Kacha Badam became an instant is back at making fans go 'wow' with her top notch social media game. She has over 12.2 million followers on Instagram alone and often shares updates about her projects, music videos and other stuff. Recently, a new reel of hers is going viral on social media pages.

Looks like, Kacha Badam fame Anjali Arora shot this video from her vanity while getting ready for a shoot. Dressed in a black fitted top and ripped denim jeans, the Lock Upp star shows off her moves. Check it out here: 

Sometime back she recreated Deepika Padukone's Besharam Rang song moves and shared her video dancing to the sizzling number.

Anjali Arora was first seen in Lock Upp - a reality show hosted by Kangana Ranaut and produced by Ekta Kapoor. Digital content creator hot to fame with her dance video of the Kacha Badam song. However, recently she made headlines for an alleged MMS viral clip which surfaced online. 

The private video went viral and many assumed that the girl in it is Anjali, however, looks like that's not the case. Later, breaking her silence on the alleged intimate video leak, Anjali Arora while talking to Siddharth Kanan, spoke about it. She revealed such things affect her and her family.

 

 

