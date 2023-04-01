Kacha Badam Girl Anjali Arora Mobbed By Thousands Of Fans, Gets Angry After Someone Throws Water At Them - Watch Viral Video

New Delhi: Digital content creator and internet sensation Anjali Arora recently met her crazy fans in Hubli and as per reports the number went up to as many as 10,000. Yes, thousands of people came to meet her and that's how much her popularity has risen in the past few months. Well, a video of hers getting almost mobbed by the fan frenzy has gone viral on the internet.

Anjali Arora can be seen sitting inside a restaurant while many people waiting to catch a glimpse of her from the outside and waving at her through the glass window. In between, someone throws water at fans and that's when Anjali loses her cool and asks 'Paani Kisne Pheka', adding 'Paani Mat Pheko'. Watch the video here:

Celebrity pap Viral Bhayani shared the video on his Instagram handle with the caption: @anjimaxuofficially witnessed a crazy fan frenzy when she recently visited Hubli. A crowd of more than 10 thousand people came to greet her. We are seeing this fandom is truly fascinating! #anjaliarora

For the uninitiated, Anjali shot to fame after her video on Kacha Badam became an instant hit on social media.

Anjali Arora was first seen in Lock Upp - a reality show hosted by Kangana Ranaut and produced by Ekta Kapoor. Digital content creator shot to fame with her dance video of the Kacha Badam song. However, recently she made headlines for an alleged MMS viral clip which surfaced online.

The private video went viral and many assumed that the girl in it is Anjali, however, looks like that's not the case. Later, breaking her silence on the alleged intimate video leak, Anjali Arora while talking to Siddharth Kanan, spoke about it. She revealed such things affect her and her family.