Kamal Haasan health update: Actor stable after follow-up leg surgery

New Delhi: Megastar Kamal Haasan underwent a follow-up leg surgery recently and is recovering well. The thespian was admitted to the Sri Ramachandra Medical Centre in Chennai and is stable after he underwent the surgery to remove the infective focus in the Tibial bone.

The hospital has released Kamal Haasan's health update and noted film critic and trade expert from the south, Ramesh Bala shared it on Twitter. Take a look:

Earlier, Kamal Haasan shared the news of him undergoing the surgery on Twitter.

In his letter, he wrote: Due to an accident a few years back, I had undergone a surgery on my leg. In continuation to that surgery, I was required to undergo a follow-up surgery. The doctors had advised me to take rest till then. I undertook my professional and political responsibilities superseding the advice given, to enable me to reach out to my brothers and sisters.

The love and affection showered by the people of Tamizh Nadu, was an affective antidote to the severe pain that I used to suffer during my campaign. Now I have an opportunity to take some rest. Therefore I would be undergoing the follow-up surgery on my leg, as advised. I will come back fully rejuvenated within a few days to resume my campaign with renewed vigor.