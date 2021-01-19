हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Kamal Haasan

Kamal Haasan health update: Actor stable after follow-up leg surgery

Earlier, Kamal Haasan shared the news of him undergoing the surgery on Twitter. 

Kamal Haasan health update: Actor stable after follow-up leg surgery

New Delhi: Megastar Kamal Haasan underwent a follow-up leg surgery recently and is recovering well. The thespian was admitted to the Sri Ramachandra Medical Centre in Chennai and is stable after he underwent the surgery to remove the infective focus in the Tibial bone. 

The hospital has released Kamal Haasan's health update and noted film critic and trade expert from the south, Ramesh Bala shared it on Twitter. Take a look: 

Earlier, Kamal Haasan shared the news of him undergoing the surgery on Twitter. 

In his letter, he wrote: Due to an accident a few years back, I had undergone a surgery on my leg. In continuation to that surgery, I was required to undergo a follow-up surgery. The doctors had advised me to take rest till then. I undertook my professional and political responsibilities superseding the advice given, to enable me to reach out to my brothers and sisters. 

The love and affection showered by the people of Tamizh Nadu, was an affective antidote to the severe pain that I used to suffer during my campaign. Now I have an opportunity to take some rest. Therefore I would be undergoing the follow-up surgery on my leg, as advised. I will come back fully rejuvenated within a few days to resume my campaign with renewed vigor. 

 

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Kamal HaasanKamal Haasan leg surgeryKamal Haasan health updateKamal Haasan hospitalised
Next
Story

Mahesh Bhatt's wife Soni Razdan says Rhea Chakraborty 'was an innocent victim of a very twisted design'
  • 1,05,81,837Confirmed
  • 1,52,556Deaths

Full coverage

  • 9,23,13,199Confirmed
  • 19,77,893Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT8M21S

Kiska Bengal: Mamata vs Suvendu Adhikari in Nandigram