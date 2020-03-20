हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Coronavirus

Kamal Haasan, Shah Rukh Khan support PM Narendra Modi's call for 'Janata Curfew' to combat coronavirus

After the PM Modi's address, social media hailed the move and lauded the initiative of 'Janata Curfew'.

Kamal Haasan, Shah Rukh Khan support PM Narendra Modi&#039;s call for &#039;Janata Curfew&#039; to combat coronavirus
Pic Courtesy: Twitter

New Delhi: In the wake of the deadly novel coronavirus outbreak, Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the nation on Thursday (March 19, 2020). He urged the countrymen to be vigilant and avoid stepping out of their respective homes unless it is urgent. 

He also called for a 'Janata Curfew' on Sunday (March 22, 2020) from 7 AM to 9 PM. 

He said that at 5 PM on March 22, 2020, the day of the Janata Curfew, from your homes, express gratitude to those working round the clock to keep India healthy (such as doctors, nurses, paramedics, municipal staff, armed forces, airport staff). 

After the PM address, social media hailed the move and lauded the initiative of 'Janata Curfew'.

In fact, celebrities too expressed solidarity and actors like Kamal Haasan, Shah Rukh Khan and Ajay Devgn amongts various others took to Twitter and urged everyone to follow it. 

PM Modi in his address to the nation also appealed to private sector institutions to be sympathetic to their employees and not deduct their salaries as they have to cope with the situation. He added that keeping in mind economic challenges arising out of coronavirus, the government has decided to form COVID-19 Economic Response Task Force.

Coronavirus which first emerged in China's Wuhan city has now spread across the globe. The World Health Organization (WHO) has declared the Coronavirus outbreak as a pandemic, prompting the governments worldwide to take extraordinary measures to contain the spread of the deadly virus.

Several movie and TV shoots have been cancelled or postponed in the wake of the deadly novel Coronavirus scare. 

 

Tags:
CoronavirusKamal HaasanShah Rukh Khanjanata curfewCOVID-19
Next
Story

Bollywood singer Kanika Kapoor tests Corona positive, confirms on Instagram post - Deets inside

Must Watch

PT1M15S

Singer Kanika Kapoor Corona Positive, She hides travel history