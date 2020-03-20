Kamal Haasan, Shah Rukh Khan support PM Narendra Modi's call for 'Janata Curfew' to combat coronavirus

New Delhi: In the wake of the deadly novel coronavirus outbreak, Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the nation on Thursday (March 19, 2020). He urged the countrymen to be vigilant and avoid stepping out of their respective homes unless it is urgent.

He also called for a 'Janata Curfew' on Sunday (March 22, 2020) from 7 AM to 9 PM.

He said that at 5 PM on March 22, 2020, the day of the Janata Curfew, from your homes, express gratitude to those working round the clock to keep India healthy (such as doctors, nurses, paramedics, municipal staff, armed forces, airport staff).

After the PM address, social media hailed the move and lauded the initiative of 'Janata Curfew'.

In fact, celebrities too expressed solidarity and actors like Kamal Haasan, Shah Rukh Khan and Ajay Devgn amongts various others took to Twitter and urged everyone to follow it.

I stand in full solidarity with our Prime Minister’s call for #JantaCurfew. In this extraordinary situation, we have to take extraordinary measures. It’s a disaster that has befallen on us and by staying united and indoors, we can Stay Safe. (1/2) — Kamal Haasan (@ikamalhaasan) March 20, 2020

It’s imp 2 reduce social interaction 2 minimum. Self Quarantine.The idea of #JanataCurfew on Sunday is a means to this end & we should continue this concept at a personal level as much as we can & more.We need to ‘slow down time’ to arrest the virus spread. Be safe & healthy all. https://t.co/MhC86Zvqg0 — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) March 20, 2020

Fellow Indians, Namaskar A short while ago, Our PM Saab, Modiji, requested all of us to show resolve & restraint in the face of COVID-19. Please also adhere to the Janta Curfew on 22nd March by staying home. Stay Safe @PMOIndia @narendramodi #JantaCurfew — Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) March 19, 2020

PM Modi in his address to the nation also appealed to private sector institutions to be sympathetic to their employees and not deduct their salaries as they have to cope with the situation. He added that keeping in mind economic challenges arising out of coronavirus, the government has decided to form COVID-19 Economic Response Task Force.

Coronavirus which first emerged in China's Wuhan city has now spread across the globe. The World Health Organization (WHO) has declared the Coronavirus outbreak as a pandemic, prompting the governments worldwide to take extraordinary measures to contain the spread of the deadly virus.

Several movie and TV shoots have been cancelled or postponed in the wake of the deadly novel Coronavirus scare.